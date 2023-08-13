Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in July

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 10,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Country Garden Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.