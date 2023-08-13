Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in July

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 10,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

