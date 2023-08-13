Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 84.9% in July

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Core One Labs stock remained flat at $0.44 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

