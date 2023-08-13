Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CPA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

CPA opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.17%. Copa’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Copa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Copa by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $280,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

