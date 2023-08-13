CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CONX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. CONX has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in CONX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONX by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

