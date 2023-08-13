Contrasting Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) & Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nanoco Group and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoco Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Photronics has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Photronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Nanoco Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoco Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Photronics $824.55 million 1.76 $118.79 million $1.99 11.65

This table compares Nanoco Group and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoco Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoco Group and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoco Group N/A N/A N/A Photronics 14.04% 11.09% 9.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Photronics beats Nanoco Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanoco Group

(Get Free Report)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, Holland, France, Taiwan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Evolutec Group plc and changed its name to Nanoco Group plc in April 2009. Nanoco Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in Runcorn, the United Kingdom.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.