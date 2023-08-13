Contrasting Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Communities and Equity Commonwealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.97 billion 5.25 $253.00 million $1.84 68.14 Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 32.97 $37.26 million $0.57 33.28

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 7.27% 2.80% 1.33% Equity Commonwealth 117.12% 2.88% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sun Communities and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sun Communities and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 7 0 2.88 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Communities presently has a consensus price target of $157.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.