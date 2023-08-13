Contrasting Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jiayin Group and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 132.07%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

This table compares Jiayin Group and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $474.31 million 0.64 $171.03 million $3.57 1.60 Bitfarms $142.43 million 2.43 -$129.27 million ($0.59) -2.68

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 33.88% 135.07% 47.91% Bitfarms -102.55% -19.26% -14.88%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Bitfarms on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

