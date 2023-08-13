Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMW) Short Interest Up 67.0% in July

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consilium Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 38.3 %

Shares of CSLMW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 100,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

