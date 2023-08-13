Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Comstock Resources comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,279,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,893,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd raised its position in Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.37. 2,215,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

