Comparing Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) & Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.02 million 0.65 -$23.84 million ($0.86) -0.41 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.09) -1.61

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Sigyn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -124.52% -256.45% -127.14% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -820.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also developing ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

