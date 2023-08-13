Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. 120,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,053. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

