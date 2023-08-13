Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,790 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.26% of American States Water worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $89.12 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.32%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

