Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 26,596 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,596 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $265.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.57 and its 200-day moving average is $255.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

