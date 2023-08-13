Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $139.06 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

