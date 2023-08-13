Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $265.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.