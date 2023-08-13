Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.17% of Fabrinet worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.23. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.