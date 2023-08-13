Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.37% of Constellium worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Constellium by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in Constellium by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Constellium by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Constellium by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Constellium Trading Down 2.0 %

CSTM opened at $17.59 on Friday. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

