Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,393 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.96 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.