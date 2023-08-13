Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.