Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
