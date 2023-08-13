Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $220.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

