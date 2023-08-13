Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 76 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,183. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $387.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

