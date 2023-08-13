Column Capital Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 229.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $470,652.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,324.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $470,652.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,324.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,900 over the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $95.76 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

