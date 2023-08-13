Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $280.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

