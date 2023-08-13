Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.78. 925,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

