Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE LDP opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $22.08.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
