Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE LDP opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

