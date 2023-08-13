Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,998,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

