CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 39.4% in July

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 722,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

CNEY remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.68.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CN Energy Group. by 946.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the first quarter worth $850,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.