Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Clover Leaf Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clover Leaf Capital by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Clover Leaf Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Clover Leaf Capital stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425. Clover Leaf Capital has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital ( NASDAQ:CLOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

