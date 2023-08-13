Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Clipper Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 542.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

CLPR stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 232.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Clipper Realty by 51.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clipper Realty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.