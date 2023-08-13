Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Clipper Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 542.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

CLPR stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 232.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Clipper Realty by 51.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clipper Realty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

