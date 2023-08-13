Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Clipper Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 542.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.
Clipper Realty Stock Performance
CLPR stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clipper Realty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
