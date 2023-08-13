Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 247,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 76,640 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLW. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $82,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

