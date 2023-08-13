ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 3,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

