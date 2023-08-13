City Developments Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0261 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
City Developments Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of City Developments stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. City Developments has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.51.
City Developments Company Profile
