Citigroup Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,114.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $889.07.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $873.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $790.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,636 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

