Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Cintas has increased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cintas to earn $15.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Cintas stock opened at $490.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

