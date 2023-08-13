Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Cut by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.56. The company had a trading volume of 556,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.