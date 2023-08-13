Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CINF opened at $107.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

