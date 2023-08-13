Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Down 3.6 %

CHYHY opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

