Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Down 3.6 %
CHYHY opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.
