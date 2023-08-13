China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) & Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Head-To-Head Comparison

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Pharma and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma $8.10 million 0.30 -$3.97 million N/A N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals $250,000.00 8.30 -$14.36 million ($8.93) -0.13

China Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma -40.43% -86.48% -19.75% Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A -125.27% -89.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares China Pharma and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.5% of China Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of China Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Pharma and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

China Pharma has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions. Its products include Cerebroprotein Hydroloysate injection to treat memory decline and attention deficit; Gastrodin injection for tiredness, loss of concentration, poor sleep, and traumatic syndromes of the brain; Propylgallate injection to treat cerebral thrombosis, coronary heart disease, and after surgery complications; Ozagrel Sodium to treat acute thrombotic cerebral infarction and dyskinesia; Alginic Sodium Diester injection for ischemic heart, cerebrovascular, and high lipoprotein blood diseases; Bumetanide injection to treat edema diseases; and Candesartan for hypertension. The company also provides Roxithromycin dispersible tablets for pharyngitis and tonsillitis; Cefaclor dispersible tablets for tympanitis, lower respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infections, and skin/skin tissue infection; Cefalexin capsules for acute tonsillitis; Andrographolide for sore throat caused by upper respiratory tract infection; Clarithromycin granules and capsules; and Naproxen Sodium and PseudophedrineHydrochlorida sustained release tablets. It offers Hepatocyte growth-promoting factor, Tiopronin, Compound Ammonium Glycyrrhetate S, and Omeparzole for the treatment of digestive diseases. The company provides Vitamin B6 injection; Granisetron Hydrochloride injection to treat nausea and vomiting caused by radiotherapy and chemotherapy during the treatment of malignant tumors; Noni Enzyme, a food supplement; sanitizers; and masks. It offers its products through distributors, its network of sales offices, and sales representatives. The company is based in Haikou, the People's Republic of China.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers. The company's lead candidates under development are AL102, which targets the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors to treat various tumors, including desmoid tumors; and ADXS-504, a Lm-based therapy for early-stage prostate cancer. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

