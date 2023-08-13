China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the July 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Liberal Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

Shares of CLEU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. China Liberal Education has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

About China Liberal Education

(Get Free Report)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.