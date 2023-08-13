China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the July 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Liberal Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

Shares of CLEU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. China Liberal Education has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

