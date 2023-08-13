China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

CJJD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 800,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $9.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CJJD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Further Reading

