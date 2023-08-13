China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of CAAS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 112,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

