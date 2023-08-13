Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 6th Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $73,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 50.9% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $1,836,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.15. 6,682,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,907,679. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.