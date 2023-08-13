Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.62.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,758. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

