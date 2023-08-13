Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.41 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

