Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Boosted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,468,000 after buying an additional 91,743 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $20,163,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.94. 872,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $484.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.43.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

