CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK remained flat at $18.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 18.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the first quarter worth $727,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the first quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.