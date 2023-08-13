Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $167.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,782.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

