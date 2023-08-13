Centrica (LON:CNA) PT Raised to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 138 ($1.76).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,307.69%.
In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £1,857.32 ($2,373.57). Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,525 shares of company stock worth $660,995. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
