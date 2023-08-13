Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock Position Cut by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Central Securities accounts for about 3.3% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 1.72% of Central Securities worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Central Securities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.3 %

CET stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 10,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,432. Central Securities Co. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $38.57.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

About Central Securities

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

