Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.94. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.2638611 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

